Diner Sheshe





"My mom was a stunt woman in movies- when I was a kid, I used to accompany her on set sometimes. I still remember how fascinated I was after seeing the lights and huge cameras for the first time. Mom's friends would say to her, 'Your daughter is so bubbly, why doesn't she act?' and I'd imagine myself playing the lead roles in my favorite serials.







Once, when a relative told us about a serial audition- I had no hopes of getting selected. After 2 days, I got a call from the casting director saying I was selected for the role! I couldn't believe my ears; at 7, I bagged my first serial. Though it was a short stint, I became popular and was offered more roles.







Getting a role in the serial 'Uttaran' was one of the happiest moments in my life- as a child, I'd watch the serial with mom and always wish that I was a part of it. I remember, she'd drive me to work everyday and stay back on set till the shoot was over. She'd feed me food during the lunch breaks. She even gave up her career for me; I was too young to understand the sacrifices she'd made.







In 2018, when I got my first lead show- mom hugged me and cried. People would say, 'A stunt woman's daughter has become a heroine,' and it made mom swell with pride. There was no stopping after that- at 14, I even played a married woman. It was really hard for me to emote but I'd observe all the aunties and copy their style to make my character more believable!





Just 2 years ago, I started uploading videos online- I did it for fun and didn't expect much out of it. But within a few days, I went viral and became the first girl in India to cross 25 million followers on TikTok. I was gaining popularity fast- so mom just said one thing to me, 'Aru, always stay humble.' Humans of Bombay, Fb





