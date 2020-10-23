Worldwide waffling





As most of the world still struggles with the coronavirus pandemic, China is showing once again that a fast economic rebound is possible when the virus is brought firmly under control.The Chinese economy surged 4.9 percent in the July-to-September quarter compared with the same months last year, the country's National Bureau of Statistics announced on Monday. The robust performance brings China almost back up to the roughly 6 percent pace of growth that it was reporting before the pandemic.









This season the WNL Northern Premier Division has so far proven much tougher than the last for Sunderland Ladies, but Sunday's game against second-from-bottom side Sheffield FC offered the opportunity for Mel Reay's still-developing side to gain their third successive win and stay in touch with the leading teams.Following the dramatic late win against high-flying Fylde last week, Grace McCatty said she on social media that she was "excited to be going into Game Day". Mel Reay's pre-match comments focused on the need for the team to build on the recent successes game-by-game and to implement the good work done in training on the day.









Slaven Bilic has urged West Brom to show more aggression tonight and be "crazy" about trying to survive in the Premier League.The promoted Baggies are still searching for their first win this term and Bilic is desperate to break their duck.He was furious they rolled over too softly last time out at Southampton in a 2-0 loss on the south coast.It followed Albion blowing a 3-0 half-time lead to draw at home to Chelsea.After seeing his side concede 13 goals already, Bilic gave his side a stark warning ahead of Burnley 's visit.









December is looming large, and for the beer lovers there are quite a few ale-filled advent calendars on the market to choose from to help count down (and celebrate) the end to this coronavirus-cursed year. You could conceivably use your calendar as an excuse to get your hands on a big stash of seasonal beer - some of the calendars we reviewed contain unique winter beers and Christmas specials. But whether you intend to smash and grab the windows at will or fastidiously follow the numbers, a Christmas advent beer box to delve into during the dark winter days should help pave the way to a very Hoppy Christmas.To be included on our Christmas list, we were looking for beer advent calendars that offer the imbiber an exceptional selection of boozes.



