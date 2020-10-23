What Dhaka is talking about





Taskin Ahmed Tazim is a right-arm fast bowler and a left-handed batsmanposted a picture on his FB page. The photo has received plenty of reaction and many fb users have expressed their love through comment. "love you taskin" Salena Akter, fb









Popular Bangladeshi Tv actress and model Tanjin Tisha posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Gorgeous" Habib Rahman, fb











Facebook user Ajit Kumar Majhi posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Beautiful!" Sanjib Mukherjee, fb











Chris Gayle is a Jamaican cricketer who plays international cricket for the West Indies and posted a picture on his FB page with a caption "No matter how good you get, You can always get better andThat's the most exciting part.". The photo has already recived 267k reaction and many love comments. " I really love you" Tabassum S Nur,Fb



Leave Your Comments