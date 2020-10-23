CJ for introducing central filing system



Expressing his discontent over recent bail of an accused from two different High Court benches by concealing information by the concerned lawyer, Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain emphasized on introducing a central filing system to stop such irregularities. The chief justice said these to Supreme Court Bar Association president and the secretary during Thursday's virtual hearing at the Appellate Division, reports BSS. "One of your members has arranged bail for his client from two separate High Court benches. The only way to stop such a thing is a central filing system. We are considering the matter. We will sit to discuss the matter," the chief justice said. Supreme Court Bar Association president and Attorney General AM Amin Uddin opined for taking action against such lawyers, while bar secretary Ruhul Quddus Kazal said they have no objection against the system. He however, said it would be better if the system of selecting desired benches is kept in the system.

