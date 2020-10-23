India to build museum on Bangabandhu's memory

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at a meeting with newly appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswamy at his ministry office in the city on Thursday. -PID



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Thursday said India has taken an initiative to build a digital museum on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence.





"India is a big business partner of Bangladesh and a tested friend. Trade between the two countries is increasing day by day. There are some problems in exporting Bangladeshi products to India. Exports to India will be increased by removing the problems through negotiations. India is a big market for goods. Bangladesh has a lot of opportunities to export goods to India," he said, reports BSS.





The minister told journalists after meeting with newly appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswamy at the Commerce Ministry in the city, said a press release. Tipu said the interest of the people of both the countries is increasing in the border hats established in the Bangladesh-India border area.







"Three more Border Hats are waiting for inauguration. The three Border Hats will be inaugurated as soon as possible. Ongoing problems in trade have been identified and will be resolved through negotiations. It is hoped that this will increase exports of Bangladeshi products to India," he added.

Leave Your Comments