International Day of Girl Child celebrated in J&K



Under the patronage of Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice High Court of Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and patron-in-Chief of Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority (J&K SLSA), "International Day of the Girl Child" was observed through District Legal Services Authorities (DLSA) in all districts of the union territory of J&K and Ladakh.





The objective behind observing this day across the globe is to celebrate the capabilities, strength and importance of girl child nationally and globally, mobilizing efforts to highlight the challenges faced by them and recognize their rights and fulfill their requirements. DLSA Udhampur celebrated the day by organizing online "Mushaira" with participation of renowned poets Rekha Thakur and Kusum Sharma along with girl students and housewives from remote areas of the district. The program was attended by Judicial Officers of the district, NCC and NSS units of Government College for Women in Udhampur, Government Boys School, Nagrota and J&K Pride Institute.





District Legal Services Authorities in Kathua celebrated the day by holding a drawing competition in ten schools of the district where the children made the drawings amid observance of all government SOPs regarding Covid-19. DLSA Samba commemorated the day by organizing a series of activities including a virtual inter-generational conversation highlighting the potential and capabilities of girl child as a prospective change-maker for the society. Physical Training session was also organized for imparting skill of self-defense and practicing it on a daily basis for enhanced physical and mental strength.

