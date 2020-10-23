Accommodation for FFs: UNO's move to ensure transparency



As part of the government's program to provide accommodation to destitute freedom fighters marking the 'Mujib Borsho', some 31 freedom fighters will get houses in Ashuganj upazila of Brahmanbaria. Nazimul Haider, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Ashuganj, is sincerely working with a view to scrutinizing the freedom fighters, who are in need, according to local people.







To make a transparent list, the UNO is going to the houses of freedom fighters who have applied for accommodation and inquiring about their condition. He also warns the freedom fighters not to give money to brokers as the government will construct houses for them free of cost. UNO Nazimul Haider said, "A good number of freedom fighters, best sons of the soil, are leading a destitute life.





Many of them have no home. For this reason, we want to make houses for them on priority basis." "I am from a freedom fighter family. So I have been working to make the government's initiative successful with a view to bringing smile to the faces of freedom fighters. I am working with sincerity and honesty to make a transparent list." It is mentionable that the government has taken a program to provide houses to 14 thousand insolvent freedom fighters across the country. Each house will be an area of 980 sqft and costs have been estimated Tk 15.75 lakh.

