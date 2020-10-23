Militants' falsehood about virgins in heaven





There are no 72 virgins in heaven. There is no such thing in Islam. It is a blatant falsehood by militants which they propagate to attract youths. Militants persuade naïve youths to commit suicidal attacks on innocent people whereas suicide is totally prohibited in Islam. Militants carry out terrorist activities in the name of Jihad. In most of the cases militants kill Muslims.





The 72 virgins in heaven is a myth.





To understand martyrdom, it's important to first define jihad. This simple Venn diagram breaks down the Arabic root word of "jahada."





Thus, Muslims struggle daily to do good and forbid evil. This constant struggle of good versus bad is universal and not unique to Islam. For radicals, the concept of jihad is narrowly defined-terrorists use the word "jihad" to mean an all-out-war against the so-called enemies of Islam.





From the word "jihad" is the concept of martyrdom. In Islam, a martyr is one who bears witness to events (specifically, sacrifice and struggle). In the modern-day world of terrorism, men believe they will enter Paradise if they commit suicide terrorism. Among the rewards of Heaven are 72 virgins.





However, there are no 72 virgins in Paradise.





Heaven in the Islamic faith does not include 72 wide-eyed sex goddesses. The number '72' does not appear anywhere in the Quran. Nor does the word "suicide" (intihar in Arabic) appear, which is a word used interchangeably with martyrdom.





The confusion that exists arises over one oral tradition by Imam Tirmidhi. He cleverly crafted the "72 virgins" that has now become instilled in the minds of radicalized and misinformed Muslim men. The real tragedy is that so few scholars have accepted that this controversy exists or have failed to challenge the misinterpreted verse "of the 72 virgins" in the Quran.





A well-known and widely transmitted hadith of imam al-Tirmidhi explicitly notes that male martyrs will enjoy the pleasure of seventy-two virgins in paradise:





According to al-Tirmidhi, a martyr has seven special favors from Allah. They are:





" He [or she] is forgiven his sins with the first spurt of blood.





" He sees his place in paradise; he is clothed with the garment of faith.





" He is wed with seventy-two wives from the beautiful Maidens of paradise.





" He is saved from the Punishment of the Grave.





" He is protected from the Great Terror (Judgment Day).





" On his head is placed a Crown of Dignity, better than any jewel.





" The world and all it contains, and he is granted intercession.





" And seventy people of his household will enter paradise.





"As I write about this, I am reminded of a meeting I've had with ex-militants in the valley of Kashmir who wished for martyrdom. One man in his mid-forties told me: "We all long to be shahid (martyrs) to follow the long line of martyrs in the valley. Some are buried in the Martyrs Graveyard. Thousands are missing. We do not know where they are buried. Only recently there was a news report of the unmanned mass graves found in Uri district. More than 8000 of our men and women have been missing since 1989. And we demand an international investigation but no one comes. We cannot sit idle while our people are dying. We have to honor their deaths, our own lives, and the lives of our children who are born and raised into this conflict. Most of all, we have to honor our right to an independent homeland."





Interviews with other men and women in the Islamic world about the concept of martyrdom forces me to question the concept as it is applied today.





Martyrdom is a mysterious concept. It represents both life and death. It is the path to Paradise and therefore desired by terrorists.





To some, martyrdom can be seen as a maniac's mission or a fool's fancy.





For terror groups, the families of martyrs are rewarded. Anecdotal evidence suggests that terrorists reward children of the Taliban, for example, by giving a lump sum to their families.





A scholarly article on the subject of martyrdom explores the concept as it is applied in conflicts today. Written with Dr. Jerold Post, my mentor at The George Washington University, the premise of the paper is that martyrdom is easily misconstrued by militants to justify acts of violence. You can read the first page below or access the article here. For additional background, you can read about the social psychology of martyrdom by Cassie Brandes.





Most of the militants in the world are influenced by Islamic State (IS). The jihadist group Islamic State (IS) burst on to the international scene in 2014 when it seized large swathes of territory in Syria and Iraq. It has become notorious for its brutality, including mass killings, abductions and beheadings. The group though has attracted support elsewhere in the Muslim world - and a US-led coalition has vowed to destroy it.





In June 2014, the group formally declared the establishment of a "caliphate" - a state governed in accordance with Islamic law, or Sharia, by God's deputy on Earth, or caliph.





It has demanded that Muslims across the world swear allegiance to its leader - Ibrahim Awad Ibrahim al-Badri al-Samarrai, better known as Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi - and migrate to territory under its control.





IS has also told other jihadist groups worldwide that they must accept its supreme authority. Many already have, among them several offshoots of the rival al-Qaeda network.





IS seeks to eradicate obstacles to restoring God's rule on Earth and to defend the Muslim community, or umma, against infidels and apostates.





The group has welcomed the prospect of direct confrontation with the US-led coalition, viewing it as a harbinger of an end-of-times showdown between Muslims and their enemies described in Islamic apocalyptic prophecies.





IS can trace its roots back to the late Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, a Jordanian. In 2004, a year after the US-led invasion of Iraq, Zarqawi pledged allegiance to Osama Bin Laden and formed al-Qaeda in Iraq (AQI), which became a major force in the insurgency.



The writer is a freelancer

and a columnist.

Leave Your Comments