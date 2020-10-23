Pakistani army officer's book depicts Islamabad's brutality





The barbaric behavior of the Pakistan army in 1971 is a widely discussed issue in Bangladesh. But many do not know that a large number of people in most parts of Pakistan have been subjected to similar brutal torture. From the people of Sindh, Balochistan and Karachi to the members of the minority community, no one has escaped the tyranny of the Pakistani forces. Hate education against people of different religions is taught in schools in the country. That is not to say that Muslims are not persecuted.





On the contrary, the Muslims living in the Muslim state were killed to occupy the part of 'Azad Kashmir' named for the 'victory of the Muslims'. That is even revealed in a book by a Pakistani military official. The people of Bangladesh are big proof that the Pakistani army did not look at the Muslims with the slightest mercy. In Kashmir too, the Pak army carried out genocide on Muslims in a similar manner.







Major General (Retd.) Akbar Khan of the Pakistan army has described all this in his book 'Raiders in Kashmir' or Invaders of Kashmir. The book reveals a lot of unknown facts about Pakistani atrocities in Kashmir. The book is also available on the Internet in PDF format.





Major General (Retd.) Akbar Khan admits in the book that the Pak army was forced to attack Kashmir on the orders of Pakistani state leaders. Their real conspiracy was to unsettle Kashmir. They tried to sow discord in the former East Pakistan by using the Razakars.





In the same way the Pak army also sowed the seeds of unrest in Kashmir. The retired army officer describes in his book how the army was used to destabilize Kashmir. The book contains many unknown facts. Reading the book will remove a lot of fog in India-Pakistan relations. The Kashmir conflict has also shed new light on the writings of Pakistani military officials. Akbar honestly admits in his book that the Kashmir issue was created after partition. Pakistan's top political figures unleashed unrest in Kashmir to carry out the Lahore-Rawalpindi conspiracy.







In 1947, Akbar Khan was on the Partition Sub-Committee of the Pakistan Armed Forces. As a result, he had all the information about Maharaja Hari Singh's army and police. In all, the number was only nine thousand as it was known that Akbar got the added benefit of defeating the Maharaja's forces. Maharaja Hari Singh was in favor of joining India from the very beginning. Pakistan has not been stingy in threatening Kashmir. Contrary to popular opinion, Pakistan then said that if necessary, it would occupy Kashmir by force.





Many historical elements have been highlighted in the book. There are many unspoken elements of the Pak occupation of Kashmir by exploiting the tribes. Akbar's book also describes the kind of atrocities perpetrated by the Pak aggressors at that time on different borders of Kashmir. It is known from the writings of the former army general what kind of atrocities the Pak army carried out in Kashmir in the first eight months of 1947-48. Other tribes, including the Pathans, were used by the Pak army for brutality.





He has told the story of murder, rape and looting. Muslims also did not get relief from the oppression of the Pak army. Later, in rescuing Kashmir from the hands of the Indian army, Pakistan started violating human rights. The Pak army officer writes in the book that he was instructed to plot the occupation of Kashmir in September 1947. At that time he was working in the army headquarters as Director of Weapons and Equipment. As a result, he had a good idea about the strength of the artillery. During this time several weapons were imported from Italy. Later, the army distributed the same weapons in Kashmir.





The author reveals in the book all the information about where the weapons were distributed. He sent all the information about the distribution of those weapons to high ranking army officers as well as the government. Shortly afterwards, he was summoned to Lahore by Pakistani Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan. There was a detailed discussion on Kashmir. The meeting was attended by the then Pak Finance Minister Ghulam Mohammad (later he became Governor General), Mian Iftikharuddin, Zaman Kiyani, Khurshid Anwar, Sardar Shawkat Hayat Khan and others. Shortly afterwards, Akbar was appointed adviser to the Prime Minister.





Pakistani violence in Kashmir officially began on October 22, 1947. The Pakistani forces crossed the border and attacked Muzaffarabad. The Dogra forces had to withdraw from there on 24 October. Then the Pak invaders started their campaign towards Srinagar. On 26 October they captured Baramulla. Of the 14,000 residents, only 3,000 survived the attack.







The Pakistanis reached to within 30 miles of Srinagar while carrying out the massacre. Maharaja Hari Singh saw the situation and sent a message to Delhi. On the evening of 26 October, the Pak Prime Minister again called an emergency meeting in Lahore. The advance of Pakistan's forces and the resistance of the Indian army were discussed in detail. It was at that conference that Pakistan changed its military strategy. Akbar was sent to Rawalpindi. According to his proposal, the Jammu road was to be made impassable. Only then would the Pakistanis begin to believe that India would not be able to send additional troops to Kashmir.







Muhammad Ali Jinnah himself ordered the attack on Jammu with that in mind. The day after this meeting, Akbar himself went to see the situation in Baramulla. Before he reached at night, the Pak army approached Srinagar at a distance of four miles.





The next day Akbar inspected the situation in the whole area. He understood that the forces needed more cannons and other weapons. Artillery required. He went back to Rawalpindi to collect those weapons. There he talked to Colonel Jacob and arranged for a tank. But already the Indian army landed on the battlefield in Kashmir. As soon as they arrived, the Pakistani army started showing its back on the battlefield.







Akbar was trying to bring more troops from Karachi. But before that the Pak army retreated. Before that, of course, they handed over a lot of weapons to the Kashmiris of their choice.





In the book, the Pakistani military leader shows how the military and political leaders have misled Pakistan. He writes that the excessive greed and overconfidence of their leaders over Kashmir had drowned them. He also says that the Pakistani army chief had no remorse for the loss of lives or property in Kashmir.







The Pakistani military chief himself wrote about the violence of their forces. How inhumane an army can be understood by reading the book. Operation Search Light 1971 is not an isolated incident. From the very beginning, this friend of China wanted to see the army as an aggressor. Pakistan has built its army that way since its birth. The Kashmir incident proves that.







In 1971, Islamabad used the Punjabi army to kill the Bengalis. Bangladesh became an eyesore of the Pakistani ruling class shortly after 1947. This is the main reason for the indiscriminate firing of the Pakistani regime in the language movement in 1952.





The Pakistani army is known abroad as looters or rapists. If anyone reads the book, he or she will find a description of Kashmir like the Pak oppression in Bangladesh. It is understood why the Pakistani army is so infamous even if it buys a good reputation in foreign lands. Speaking of Islam, the fact that Pakistanis do not spare even Muslims is a big proof of 3 million murders and more than 3 million rapes on the soil of Bangladesh.





HH Amir Ahmed Suleiman Dawood, known as 'The Uncrowned King' of Baluchistan, commented that what Pakistani troops did to Bangladesh in 1971 was happening to Balochistan for the last 70 years. Residents of Balochistan, who have fled the region to various countries, have been describing the dire situation there in recent years. Sometimes it is the oppression of the army, and if it is not possible with the army, then it is the oppression of the militant groups kept by the Pakistan army.







The history of countless disappearances and murders is buried here. A sister was kept naked in front of the brother for hours for making false statements. During his visit to Bangladesh, the `king of Balochistan' said that there were two types of troops in Pakistan. One is a soldier wearing a uniform and the other is a soldier without a uniform. Pakistani soldiers send troops without these uniforms if they cannot kill directly. The world knows them by different names. Sometimes they are Lashkar-e-Omar, sometimes Tahrir. But the work of all of them in Balochistan is one. And that is exploitation.





Meanwhile, similar atrocities are taking place in the Indus region of Pakistan, since the construction of the dam and the capture of an island in the Indus by the central government.







In this region too, oppression has been going on since the birth of Pakistan. In 1970, the people of these two regions relied on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to protect themselves from Pakistani oppression. But after the independence of Bangladesh, new atrocities were inflicted on these regions. 'Raiders in Kashmir' is another great proof of that barbarism. Retired Major General Akbar Khan, in his book, reveals the real truth not as an eyewitness but as a first-rate soldier of Pakistan's barbarism of 1947.





The writer is a senior journalist.

