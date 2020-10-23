ElClasico returns for Season 90 with more than 100 activations around the globe



ElClasico, the most-watched club game in world football, is back, with FC Barcelona set to host Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on Saturday at 8pm.





An unpredictable, live-action drama shown all over the world by over 100 LaLiga partners and now into its 90th season - a feat unprecedented in the entertainment world. The LaLiga ElClasico saga has gifted us a stream of incredible storylines over the years, including the greatness of legends such as Johan Cruyff, Alfredo Di Stefano and more recently Ronaldinho, Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi, unforgettable moments of both showmanship and sportsmanship, and technological and broadcast landmarks.







Enjoying ElClasico, or LaLiga football in general, seemed unlikely just months ago, with the world in lockdownin the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic. But LaLiga's comprehensive #BackToWin strategy - which laid out an extensive multi-phase plan to restart the season with regular COVID-19 testingcovering personal behaviour away from training facilities, in homes.



and daily lives - ensured not only that the 2019/20 LaLiga Santander season could be completed in the space of just 39 days without a single positive case but also that the 2020/21 season started on time in early September.







Though governmental health restrictions mean fans won't be in the Camp Nou stands for this first ever ElClasico behind closed doors, LaLiga has ensured that fans around the world will still be able to come together for the greatest show in club football. Over 100 ElClasico-themed actions are being organised across the world, among them a public viewing for up to 700 fans in Shanghai, watch parties in Vietnam, Dubai, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and other locations across the African continent.







Over in Latin America, meanwhile, fans will be able to enjoy the action from the comfort of their own cars in a series of drive-in cinema locations across Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador and Argentina. LaLiga will also celebrate the 'premiere' of its flagship show by lining red carpets at well-known landmarks in the United States, United Kingdom, India, Australia, Senegal, Colombia and Tajikistan to remind fans that ElClasico offers entertainment like no other.







No matter their location in the world, a potential audience of 650 million fans will be able to watch ElClasico like never before. New match broadcast graphics and statistics powered by cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality now provide fans with a more complete viewing experience than ever before, and pioneering virtualised crowd and audio technology complements the on-field action while fans are yet to return to LaLiga stadiums. With 14 LaLiga Santander stadiums kitted out with aerial cameras and aerial drones now capturing new and exclusive angles, the action never looked so good on a screen. ElClasico will be shown live in India on Facebook for free.





LaLiga's 22 international social media channels publishing exciting content in the week leading up match as well livestreaming the all-important pre-match buildup in the two hours before kick-off to over 120 million followers around the world. A special online Fan Zone will be created giving fans a chance to win replica shirts of their favourite clubs, while a brand new mobile game, Score Words LaLiga, will be launched in line with the match offering fun challenges and online gameplay. In short, fans' second screens will also be as busy and engaging as ever.









Leave Your Comments