BCB President's Cup final rescheduled to Sunday



The final of the BCB President's Cup between Mahmudullah XI and Najmul XI, originally scheduled for today has been shifted to Sunday, 25 October, BCB press release confirmed on Thursday.







The decision was taken in light of the inclement weather forecast over the next 72 hours. The final will commence at 1:30 pm on Sunday.





Meanwhile, dependable batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, who injured his right shoulder while fielding for Najmul XI on Wednesday, is now in good physical condition. Mr. Dependable also had a long swim at the team hotel on Thursday. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s physios have seen his injuries on Thursday. They didn't feel the need to have a shoulder scan.





But it is still not cleared whether Mushfiq is available for the final match or not because Mushfiq himself will decide whether he will play or not before the final, Debashish Chowdhury, the chief physician of BCB said on Thursday.







Earlier, despite an outstanding bowling performance of pacer Mohammad Saifuddin, Tamim XI conceded a 7-run defeat against Nazmul XI by D/L method to be eliminated from the race of final of the BCB President's Cup.





In what turned out to be a virtual semifinal for them, Tamim XI failed to chase down a meager 164-run target at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.





Electing to bat first, Nazmul XI was bowled out for 165 in 39.3 overs in a game that was reduced to be 41-over-affair due to the rain, which stopped the match for about two and half hours. As per D/L method, Tamim XI's target was set for 164 in 41 overs but the batsmen's failure sank them in the crucial game as they were shot out for 156 in 40.4 overs.





As Mahmudullah XI's run rate was poor, Tamim XI could seal the final in case of a victory. However they finished bottom place in three-team tournament.





Nazmul XI won three matches out of four while Mahmudullah XI won two. Tamim XI could win just one game.





Back to the match, for Nazmul XI, Mushfiqur was the highest scorer with 51. Apart from Mushfiqur, Afif Hossain was the other notable scorer with 40 runs. Afif and Mushfiqur added 90-run for the fourth wicket stand, after Nazmul XI was reduced to a tricky 25-3.





But when the partnership between the two was broken, Nazmul XI's rest of the batting line up fell like a pack of cards as they lost last seven wickets for just 50 runs. Saifuddin was the wrecker-in-chief with 5-26. He was ably supported by Mustafizur Rahman's 3-26 and Mahedi Hasan's 2-34.





For Tamim XI, captain Tamim Iqbal only could put up some resistance but he too played a rash shot to be out on 57.





In pursuit of the target of 164, Tamim XI though lost Anamul Haque bijoy for 7, they got going smoothly thanks to Tamim and Mahidul Islam Ankan. Both of them shared 68-run for the second wicket stand to keep the side rolling before Ankan was trapped run out for 22.





Tamim soon followed the suit, leaving the side 101-3 in 28th over. The rot began from there as the other batsmen kept losing their wicket and the asking run rate increased alarmingly. Taskin Ahmed basically sparked the collapse with 4-36. They finally succumbed to asking run rate and fell two runs short of the target. Mithun was the other notable scorer with 29.





