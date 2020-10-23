Ambassador Kamrul visits different Russian factories

Bangladesh Ambassador in Russia Kamrul Ahsan



Bangladesh Ambassador in Russia Kamrul Ahsan has visited different factories in Petersburg, Petrozavodsk and Volgodonsk of Russia to see the progress of machinery being made for the Rooppur Nuclear Power plant.





The Bangladesh Embassy in Russia sent a press release in this regard to The Asian Age on Thursday.





Different factories in Russia have been making heavy machinery for Bangladesh's first nuclear power plant being built in Rooppur of Pabna.







As many as four factories in different cities of that country produce heavy machinery like turbines, generators and reactors.





Bangladesh is setting up of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in association with Russia.







