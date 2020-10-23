Ex-DIG prisons Rashid indicted for illegally amassing Tk3.14cr



A Dhaka court on Thursday framed charges against suspended DIG Prisons Bazlur Rashid for illegally amassing wealth worth Tk3.14 crore.





Judge Md Iqbal Hossain of the Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 framed the charges against the accused in the corruption case. The court fixed November 22 for recording the deposition of witnesses, reports UNB.





According to the charge sheet, Bazlur Rashid bought an apartment from the Rupayan Housing Estate on Siddheswari Road in the capital.He paid Tk3.8 crore for the apartment but he could not show any valid source of the money.Rashid also failed to show any information about the purchase of the flat in his income tax documents, states the charge sheet.Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director Md Salauddin filed the case against him on Oct 20, 2019.Later, he was arrested the same day.On August 26, ACC Deputy Director Nasir Uddin filed the charge sheet against Bazlur Rashid.







