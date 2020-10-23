'No security threat during Durga Puja'



Director General (DG) of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Thursday said there is no security threat or danger of any kind of sabotage during the Durga Puja, one of the important festivals of the Banglee Hindus.





"RAB has set up an overall security blanket in Dhaka and elsewhere across the country… There is no security threat or danger of any kind of sabotage during Durga Puja," he told journalists after inspecting the overall security measures at the Gulshan-Banani Puja Mandaps, reports BSS.





He added: "The RAB is ready to deal with any sort of untoward situation. Its strict surveillance and intelligence activities were greatly increased all over the country, including capital Dhaka." Referring to the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the RAB chief hoped that everyone would be careful about the health rules as well as social distancing in the prevailing situation.





He said the elite force members will impose round-the-clock security vigilance at all the puja mandaps across the country through using its bomb disposal unit and dog squad, patrol team unit and CCTV camera.





"Every battalion has a control room. The overall surveillance will continue round-the-clock from the RAB headquarters' control room," Mamun mentioned.The DG urged the people to inform the RAB offices if they see any kind of unpleasant situation anywhere, saying that immediate actions would be taken in this connection.Senior RAB officials were also present on the occasion.









