Death warrant issued for war criminal Qaiser



The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Thursday issued a death warrant against Syed Mohammad Qaiser, paving the way for executing the convicted war criminal, reports BSS.





Confirming the matter to newsmen, ICT Registrar Sayeed Ahmad said the tribunal issued the warrant on Thursday as it received on Wednesday the full text of Appellate Division Judgement that upheld the death sentence for the former state minister. "We have already sent copies of the death warrant along with the verdict to Dhaka District Administration, law and home ministries and the jail authority," the registrar said. A four-member Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on January 14 pronounced its judgement, upholding the death penalty initially handed down by the ICT-2.





The now defunct ICT-2 sentenced Qaiser to death on December 23, 2014, for crimes against humanity during the 1971 Liberation War.





Qaiser had independently raised an armed militia group named after himself in Habiganj having their uniforms, siding with Pakistani troops in 1971.





The second tribunal on February 2, 2014, framed charges against him for his monstrous crimes against humanity.





Now the former Jatiya Party leader may appeal for a review of the Appellate Division judgement, and plead for presidential clemency after that to save his neck.







Leave Your Comments