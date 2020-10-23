24 deaths, 1696 corona cases



The relentless coronavirus has taken the lives of 24 more people in Bangladesh, raising the total to 5,747.







Moreover, the pathogen has infected 1,696 more individuals too, pushing the surge to a total of 394,827.





The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed the information through a press release on Thursday.





Bangladesh is now the 17th worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases. The position is one step behind Iraq and one step ahead of Germany, according to worldometer.info. ''As many as 14,958 samples were tested in 110 authorized labs throughout the country in the past 24 hours. Of them, 1,696 were found to be Covid-19 positive,'' said the press release. The death rate now stands at 1.46 percent and the current infection rate is 11.34 percent.





Of the 24 new fatalities, 18 were men and six women.





As per age categories, one was between 21-30 years old, two between 41-50, eight within 51-60 and 13 others were above 60 years old, added the release.





A division-wise data count shows: 14 deaths took place in Dhaka, and the rest in other divisions.





Meanwhile, a total of 1,687 patients made recoveries in the past 24 hours hiking the total to 310,532. The current recovery rate is now 78.65 percent.





The indomitable Covid-19 has spread to all 64 districts in Bangladesh. The country reported its first case of the virus on March 8, while the first death was recorded on March 18.







The country is now awaiting a possible second wave of the deadly virus.





World situation:





The killer virus, which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has so far killed at least 1,137,000 people across the globe. It has infected more than 41,573,000 people in 213 countries and territories plus two international conveyances.





The USA is the worst-hit country with at least 227,400 deaths and more than 8,585,000 infections. India has counted at least 7,708,000 infections, the second highest cases in the world, and 116,600 deaths. Brazil has so far counted 5,300,000 cases and 155,400 deaths. Russia has counted at least 1,463,000 cases to date and 25,200 deaths.





The UK has counted at last 44,100 deaths, the highest in Europe, followed by Italy with at least 36,800 casualties, while Spain has lost no fewer than 34,300 citizens.





France has counted at least 34,000 fatalities followed by Iran with at least 31,600 deaths.





Belgium has so far reported more than 10,500 deaths, followed by Germany with no fewer than 10,000 fatalities.





Canada has lost at least 9,800 citizens followed by the Netherlands with no fewer than 6,800 fatalities.





Pakistan has so far counted at least 6,700 deaths. China, the epicenter of the virus, has so far recoded at least 4,600 fatalities.





The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Covid-19 a pandemic. The outbreak of the virus has brought almost the entire world to a deadlock.





