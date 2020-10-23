Emergency lifted after days of rallies



Thailand has revoked an emergency decree it imposed a week ago as it tried to end months of protests against the prime minister and the monarchy. An official statement said the "violent situation" that had led to the decree had eased. The measures, which banned gatherings of more than four people and imposed a curfew, prompted even larger rallies.







On Wednesday protesters gave PM Prayuth Chan-ocha three days to step down or face more demonstrations, reports BBC. In response, Mr Prayuth signalled he would lift the decree but asked protesters to reciprocate by toning down their "hateful and divisive talk". The student-led movement is demanding the resignation of Mr Prayuth, a former general who seized power in a 2014 coup and last year became prime minister after a controversial vote.





They want a new election, amendments to the constitution and an end to the harassment of state critics. They are also demanding curbs on the king's powers - a call that has led to unprecedented public discussion of an institution shielded from criticism by law.





Why has the government lifted the decree?





A statement published in the official Royal Gazette on Thursday said the emergency measures announced last week would end from noon local time (05:00 GMT).





"It appears that the serious situation that led to the state of emergency declaration has subsided and ended. The circumstances can now be controlled by state officers," the statement said.





Last week, authorities citied the proximity of protesters to Queen Suthida's convoy as a reason for the decree. Some activists had jeered and held up their trademark three-finger salute - borrowed from the Hunger Games movie - at her passing motorcade in Bangkok.







