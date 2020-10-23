India's first Covid-19 vaccine candidate approved for phase III trials



The alarming rise in the number of coronavirus cases in India has surely raised a lot of concern amongst people. Amidst all this chaos, Covaxin, the vaccine candidate developed by Bharat Biotech India Limited (BBIL) in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has received approvals from India's drug control authority for the initiation of the final phase of trials, reports Times of India.





Almost three months back in July, BBIL was allowed to hold phase I and phase II of the human clinical trials. Since then, the number of coronavirus cases in India has risen up to 7.5 million, making India the second highest affected country in the world.





With the approvals at hand, the phase III trials are likely to start next month. The committee reviewing the vaccine candidate met on Tuesday and gave the approvals suggesting minor changes to the process.





Covaxin is the first indigenous vaccine candidate by India to fight against the novel coronavirus, developed by Bharat Biotech India (BBIL), Hyderabad-based biotechnology firm working closely with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).





Covaxin falls under the category of inactivated vaccines, which means the virus pathogen is 'deactivated' and has no possibility of infecting a person or multiplying in number, as it is already dead.







According to the firm, "The SARS-CoV-2 strain was isolated in NIV, Pune and transferred to Bharat Biotech. The indigenous, inactivated vaccine was developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) High Containment facility located in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, India."





Therefore, the vaccine just serves the immune system as a dead virus and mounts an antibody response towards the virus.





