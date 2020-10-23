PM orders dope test of drivers

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses a discussion marking the National Road Safety Day on Thursday through videoconference from her official residence- Ganabhaban. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the authorities concerned to carry out dope tests of drivers in order to know if they consume drugs. She was speaking at a discussion marking the National Road Safety Day at the auditorium of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority- BRTA on Thursday through videoconference from her official residence Ganabhaban.





Sheikh Hasina said, "We need to know if drivers take drugs. They need to undergo dope tests. This test of every driver is absolutely essential. You have to carry out that." The head of the government called upon people not to take laws in their own hands and shun their mentality to assault drivers and attack vehicles in the case of any accident for saving victims as it invites further accidents in many cases. The Prime Minister also called upon drivers to discard the mentality to overtake another vehicle on roads and highways as it causes mishaps in many cases.





She went on to talk about disciplines on roads, ''There is a serious lack of awareness among some people over traffic rules. Some pedestrians cross roads just raising their hands before running vehicles, not considering that it takes time to stop a vehicle even if the driver uses the brake. All should be aware about it."





''It is not only the drivers to blame. Our pedestrians also need to be aware. There's a great lack of awareness," she added. Sheikh Hasina said the most unfortunate matter is that mothers carrying babies cross roads without using footbridges. She questioned saying, "If anyone falls under the wheels of a vehicle why should I blame the driver?"





A father taking his bay in arms was seen crossing a street climbing up a road divider. If the foot slips a little bit and the child will simply die in an accident. Then who is to be blamed?, she further questioned.





Regarding the tendency to assault the driver in the case of an accident, she said a pedestrian suddenly goes to cross the road from the sidewalk not watching the vehicles coming from the back and then a vehicle hits him or her. "And people start beating the driver and kill him finally. But no one was to blame for the accident, though the driver gave his life."





The premier advised people to call the police on 999 to rescue the victim and take him to the hospital as now police services are now very good.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid emphasis on providing trainings to bus helpers alongside the drivers, ensuring the fitness of vehicles, need for alternative drivers for long route vehicles and not going for non-stop driving for a long time, and making all aware about traffic rules right from the school life.





''The government will construct restrooms for drivers along all the long-haul roads in phases as the drivers need rest in case of long driving,'' she said.





She has ordered prevention of irregularites in issuing driving licences.





The Prime Minister added that the government has been working to ensure road safety formulating different plans.







''The government is improving rural roads so that people can enjoy urban facilities staying in their villages, added the head of the government.





