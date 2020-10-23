Nadal to play professional golf tournament in Mallorca





Rafael Nadal will swap his rackets for his golf clubs on Saturday and play in the Balearic Championship in Mallorca, according to a report in Spain.





Nadal is an excellent golfer with a handicap of 0.3 and will join the list of 60 players for the tournament, which includes 23 professionals and 37 amateurs, said Diario de Mallorca on Thursday.





It is not Nadal's first foray into golf, with the Spaniard finishing second just last weekend in the V Test Circuit Hexagonal - Autovidal in Calvia.





The 34-year-old beat Novak Djokovic to win his 13th French Open title earlier this month and move level with Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slam titles. -- AFP

Leave Your Comments