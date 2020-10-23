Global corona caseload tops 41.5 mln: JHU









The global tally for confirmed coronavirus cases climbed above 41.5 million as of Friday morning, according to data by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).





Besides, the data shows, the death toll rose above 1.13 million while the global recoveries were registered 28,268,643.





The hard-hit US registered the highest case of total 8.4 million and deaths at 223,000.





Besides, Brazil has the second highest death toll at 155,403 and is third by cases at 5.3 million.





India is the second in cases with 7.7 million, and the third in deaths at 116,616.





Mexico has the fourth highest death toll at 87,415 and the tenth highest case tally at 867,559.





The UK has 44,248 deaths, the highest in Europe and the fifth highest in the world, and 792,194 cases.





The Chinese mainland reported 18 new cases from overseas on Thursday.





Four Chinese vaccine candidates have entered international phase-3 clinical trials and nearly 60,000 volunteers have received Chinese Covid-19 vaccines with no severe side effects reported so far, reports CTGN.





Besides, over 21.7 million Italians, making up over one-third of the country's population, have been placed under curfew amid a spike in new coronavirus infections, which numbered 13,860 on Thursday, officials said.





The Ministry of Health said that 136 patients had died in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 36,968 fatalities since the pandemic began in this country in February.





Coronavirus in Bangladesh





Bangladesh on Thursday saw another spike in Covid-19 cases as the health authorities of the country confirmed the detection of 1,696 new cases in 24 hours, taking the caseload to 394,827.





Twenty-four more patients died from Covid-19 during the period, raising the death toll to 5,747.





Besides, the total recoveries from coronavirus have jumped up to 310,532 with recovery of 1,687 more patients from the disease in 24 hours.





The fatality rate in Bangladesh is still 1.46 percent, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

