Rape case filed against BCL leader in Rajshahi









A college student filed a rape case against a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) at Bagha Police Station on Thursday evening.





The accused is Ribon Ahmmed Bappi, 28, the president of Arani Municipal BCL unit of the upazila, and son of late Babul Hossain.





According to the case statement, Bappi raped the girl at his friend’s house last July on a false promise of marriage.





But Bappi did not marry her even after three months, the victim said.





However, the BCL leader refuted the allegation and called it a character assassination attempt ahead of the upcoming Arani municipality election where he is a mayoral candidate.





Nazrul Islam, the officer-in-charge of the police station, said that they would take legal action against the accused.





Bangladesh has been rocked by a series of rape incidents in recent weeks and many of the accused are affiliated with the ruling party. According to Ain O Salish Kendra, 975 rape cases were reported between January and September this year -- including 208 gang rape cases.





The HRW says these numbers most likely capture a small fraction of incidents of sexual violence against women as most survivors do not report assault.





Amid a countrywide protest against rape, the government recently incorporated death penalty in the law as the highest punishment for the crime.

