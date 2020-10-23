Shimulia-Kawrakandi river transports halted









River transport services along the Shimulia-Kawrakandi route have been halted due to strong currents in the Padma River.





The suspension has been in place from 4 pm Thursday following an order issued by the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority. It is causing “untold sufferings” to hundreds of passengers.





Ferry services on the Shimulia-Kawrakandi route remained suspended for nine days, while the operation of launches, speedboats and trawlers stopped two days ago. Meanwhile, no ferries have been operating on the route overnight for almost 56 days.





The service disruption has triggered long tailbacks on both ends of the route amid heavy rains.





BIWTA Assistant Director Shahadat Hossain said river ports in Shimulia have been asked to hoist the local cautionary signal No. 2.

Launch and speedboat services will resume once the situation improves, he added.

