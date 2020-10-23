Reporters Unity confers farewell to UNO Mosa

Upazila Reporters Unity conferred a farewell to outgoing Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) ASM Mosa in Sarail of Brahmanbaria on Thursday.







UNO Mosa received a crest at the farewell program at Reporters Unity office in upazila headquarters.







Chaired by Reporters Unity Convener Ariful Islam Sumon, the program was attended by Sarail upazila health complex officer Dr Noman Mia, former president of Reporters Unity Nurul Huda, organizing secretary Rakibur Rahman, finance secretary Rozina Begum, publicity and publication secretary Ohiduzzaman Lasker Opu and others.







Reporters Unity Member Secretary Taslim Uddin conducted the function.







Reporters Unity members reminisced the positive and pro-people activities of UNO Mosa during his service in Sarail upazila.

