Malaysian community provides COVID-19 food relief in Bangladesh





The Malaysian community in Bangladesh conducted a community service project by providing COVID-19 food relief to the Abinta Kabir Foundation and locals affected by the pandemic.





The programme was held at the Abinta Kabir Foundation School at 10am on Friday.





The COVID-19 Food Relief effort was spearheaded by Datin Shereen Bon, a Malaysian entrepreneur based in Bangladesh, with the support of the High Commission of Malaysia, represented by Amir Farid Abu Hasan, the Acting High Commissioner.





In his short remarks, Amir took the opportunity to thank the people of Bangladesh for the kind gestures extended to them during their stay in this country.





He summed that Malaysians in general feel welcomed and safe whenever they are in Bangladesh. The donation is a small gesture of appreciation in the name of humanity.





The Malaysian community donated food relief to 100 families, five rickshaws, two sewing machines, two scholarships, tiffin box with juice for 90 students of Abinta Kabir Foundation.





A total of Tk 328,037.4 were collected from Malaysians in Bangladesh. The donation drive is part of an effort to help alleviate the difficulties faced by those who have been affected by the pandemic.





Currently, 376 Malaysians are residing in Bangladesh.

Leave Your Comments