Covid-19: Bangladesh sees 1586 new cases, 14 deaths





Bangladesh recorded 1,586 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total caseload to 396,413, the health authorities said Friday.





Fourteen more deaths from Covid-19 during this time took the fatalities to 5,761.





Meanwhile, 1,533 patients have recovered, taking the total recoveries to 312,065. The recovery rate has climbed to 78.72 percent, the health authorities said.





The fatality rate has declined slightly to 1.45 percent, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





The daily infection rate for Friday was recorded at 11.23 percent upon testing 14,119 samples. So far, 17.73 percent of 2,235,488 tested samples have turned out to be positive.





Bangladesh is seeing 2327.65 infections, 1832.37 recoveries and 33.83 deaths per million.





Currently, there are 78,587 active cases in the country.





Of the total victims, 4,435 are men and 1,326 are women. Of the latest 24 victims, 13 are aged above 50 years and one other is aged between 41 and 50 years.





So far, 2,963 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,150 in Chattogram, 369 in Rajshahi, 462 in Khulna, 197 in Barishal, 241 in Sylhet, 260 in Rangpur and 119 in Mymensingh.





Across the country, 12,111 people are now in isolation and 39,968 in quarantine.





Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The number of cases reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 5,000 on Sept 22.





