Taf-heem Group donates mask to Dhaka airport

Charge d' Affairs of the UAE Embassy in Dhaka Abdulla Ali Al Hamoudi handed over UAE approved face masks to the Aviation Security Director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) Group Captain M Obeidur Rahman on October 12 at the embassy. Taf-heem Group training centres donated these masks for the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport officials and staff.







Taf-heem Masks are the first fabric, re-useable, anti-bacterial/ anti-viral masks tested and approved by Dubai Municipality Central lab. These masks will also help to support countries to reduce cross border contamination and a sustainable alternative (can be washed 150 times) when sending workers abroad and will be included for all workers in their free travel pack before leaving Bangladesh.







The UAE based company (Taf-heem) provides regulated pre-departure orientation at UAE standards, skilled training and low-cost migration that ensures workers do not pay any costs. This training will ensure that workers are educated about the country they are going to and know all the rules and regulations with certification.

