KL to play role as influential middle power: Envoy

Malaysian acting High Commissioner to Bangladesh Amir Farid Abu Hasan has said Malaysia will be able to play its role as an influential "middle power" that is friendly to all nations with a good foreign and domestic policy in place. "This is in line with its trajectory of becoming a developed nation with a mature democracy," he said thanking the government of Bangladesh, particularly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for having the reliable partnership and support, reports UNB.







In his 30-minute presentation at a webinar on Thursday, Amir explained Malaysia's foreign policies from independence until today, turning it into one of the most progressive nations in the world. The Malaysian High Commission in Dhaka organized the Malaysia-Technical Cooperation Program (MTCP) Alumni webinar as part of its annual MTCP Alumni gathering under the ambit of the new normal due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Ali Akbar, Representative of the MTCP Alumni in Bangladesh, and officials from the High Commission joined it.







A presentation was given by Amir Farid entitled "Overview of Malaysia's Foreign Policy". Ali Akbar took the opportunity to thank the government of Malaysia for the training assistance given to the MTCP participants from Bangladesh.







He mentioned that the experience gained has enriched their knowledge and experience which has proven useful in their own careers. The MTCP was initiated at the first Commonwealth Heads of Government and Regional Meeting for Asia Pacific Region in Sydney in February 1978 and officially launched on September 7, 1980 at the second CHOGRM in New Delhi, India.







It was established to signify Malaysia's commitment to South-South Cooperation, in particular Technical Cooperation among Developing Countries, said the Malaysian High Commission in Dhaka on Friday. Since 1980, more than 33,000 participants from 144 MTCP countries have benefitted from the various programs offered under MTCP with over 800 participants coming from Bangladesh.





