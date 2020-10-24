'Pakistan is controlled by two parallel govts'



Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif has said the South Asian country is currently controlled by two parallel governments. "People should know who picked up the Sindh Police IG, who made him register the FIR and who made the police to arrest his son-in-law Safdar," Sharif was quoted as saying by Dawn News.





The political turmoil in Pakistan touched new height when Sindh police chief was allegedly kidnapped by Pakistan army troops in order to pressurize Karachi police to arrest Safdar Awan, the son-in-law of former Pakistan PM and take action against PML(N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif, media reports said.





Meanwhile, the federal government has requested the UK government for a third time to send back former premier and supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif to serve out his sentence in a Pakistani prison, with the letter this time handed over personally to the British High Comm-issioner in Islamabad, according to sources, reports Dawn News.

