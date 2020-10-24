BRRI and BMTF will open new horizons in farming tool production

Officials of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) and Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory (BMTF) attending a meeting marking agricultural machinery supply to the farmers of the country, in Gazipur on Thursday. -AA



Strong collaboration between Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) and Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory (BMTF) will open new horizons in the supply of agricultural machinery to the farmers of the country. A seven-member BMTF delegation visited Brie in Gazipur on Thursday and the speakers made the remarks at an exchange meeting. The meeting was chaired by Dr. Brie's Director General. Md. Shahjahan Kabir. BMTF's inspection team was led by BMTF Director (Production) Brigadier General Abu Hena Mohammad Sadrul Alam.







At the meeting, Brie's chief scientific officer, Dr. Md. Durrul Huda and BMTF General Manager (Production) Lieutenant Colonel ASM Lutful Karim delivered two introductory presentations on their respective organizations. At the time, Brie's higher education and research coordinator, Dr. Munnujan Khanam, heads of various research departments and other senior officials were present at the occasion.





Speaking on the occasion, Brigadier General Abu Hena Mohammad Sadrul Alam said that BMTF could take initiative to supply many agricultural types of equipment such as rice harvesters, threshing machines, planting machines, grain threshers etc. to the farmers through appropriate channels. Thus, BMTF, a loss-making company of the past, has now become a successful, profitable organization by providing effective cooperation to its partners in the innovation, development and supply of machinery.





Dr. Brie's Director General. Md. Shahjahan Kabir said that following the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Hon'ble Agriculture Minister Dr. Abdur Razzak called for strengthening cooperation between BRI and BMTF and thus bringing the agricultural technology invented by BRI to the doorsteps of farmers quickly.







He said the policy of the Hon'ble Prime Minister is to make the country self-reliant in innovation and development of machinery and in this regard he gave priority to agriculture. Officials from the visiting delegation then exchanged greetings and toured the workshops of Brie's Department of Farm Equipment and Post-Harvest Technology.





