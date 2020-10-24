TECNO launches Spark 6 packed with upgraded functions



TECNO Mobile has launched its latest 'Spark 6' smartphone in Bangladesh packed with six powerful state-of-the-art upgraded features at an affordable price range. The Spark 6 has a unique powerful Helio G70 Octa-core Processor, 5000 mAh big battery, 6.8? HD+ dot-in immersive larger display, AI powered 16MP primary camera aligned with 3 more assistant cameras, audio and software tricks. Available in two mesmerizing colour such as Ocean Blue and Comet Black, the TECNO Spark 6 is priced at Tk 13,990 only.





Rezwanul Hoque, CEO of Transsion Bangladesh Limited, said, "Mobile phone manufacturers are constantly surpassed others offering the best smartphone to suit consumers need. To achieve one's goal staying connected on social media, taking quality photos or being entertained a mobile gaming enthusiast need a device that combines strong processor, big display and long battery life. The latest Spark 6 with Helio G70 gaming processor will meet every single need of a game lover."





The Powerful Helio G70 Octa-core processor in TECNO Spark 6 is capable of boosting processing speeds by up to 60%, improving overall performance by 26% - powering through multi-tasking and intensive gaming with ease. same time to enable users to listen and watch with friends. The Spark 6 brings cutting-edge modernity and solutions with a 128GB storage for storing more pictures, music, videos, games, files and it's 4GB fast RAM ensures stable and smoother mobile experience, where your favorite games will run more fluently.







Fueled by a 5000 mAh big battery with 29.37 days standby capacity, the phone runs on Android 10+HIOS 7.0. With radically improved internal and external features, Tecno Spark 6 has a 6.8?? HD+ dot-in immersive high-resolution display that offers unimagined viewing experience. It also comes with Bluetooth Audio Share which can connect up to 3 Bluetooth sources simultaneously.



Spark 6 is equipped with AI quad rear camera that consists of a 16MP main camera + 2MP macro + 2MP depth + AI lenses with Quad-LED flash and the front camera has 8MP wide sensor with Dual-LED flash. Moreover, it has powerful Artificial Intelligence to recognize 18 different scenes and with its 95% recognition rate the device's lens can capture AI videos with Video Beautify, AI Beauty, AI Body Shaping and AR Interaction features that intelligently allow full customization for a desired look.











Leave Your Comments