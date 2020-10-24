VMware delivers intrinsic security to BD's digital infrastructure



VMware, Inc., a leading innovator in enterprise software, recently announced new advancements to its intrinsic security portfolio, giving Bangladesh's organizations the capabilities to better secure their business in the new digital reality - spanning the distributed workforce and across private and public clouds.







The expanded security portfolio advances security for the public and private clouds, security operations and distributed workforce, enabling Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) to intelligently manage and better secure access to any app, on any cloud, delivered to any device, as they build resilient and future-ready businesses.







According to VMware Carbon Black's Global Threat Report , the global cyber threat landscape has escalated in the wake of COVID-19, with 91% of global security professionals surveyed reporting that they had seen an increase in overall cyberattacks as a result of employees working from home. 32% of global respondents found very significant gaps in their visibility into cybersecurity threats. "





Businesses in Bangladesh have relied heavily on digital innovation to respond, adapt and accelerate their businesses during this period of economic uncertainty and they must guarantee their long-term success through the focus on greater enterprise resiliency and security," said Md Yousup Faruqu, Country Sales Manager, VMware Bangladesh. "





VMware is committed to enabling businesses in Bangladesh with our approach to intrinsic security, powering their transformation seamlessly and more securely as they step up innovation to enable sustainable growth in an ever-changing business environment." VMware's cloud, app modernization, networking, security and digital workspace platforms form a flexible, consistent digital foundation on which to build, run, manage, connect and protect applications, anywhere.





Unveiled on Monday (October 19, 2020), VMware Carbon Black Cloud WorkloadTM will deliver advanced protection purpose-built for better securing modern workloads to reduce the attack surface and strengthen security posture. The new solutions will deliver end-to-end zero trust security controls, and simplified management - where Secure Access Service Edge, and industry-leading Digital Workspace and Endpoint Security technologies work harmoniously across any application on any cloud to any device.



