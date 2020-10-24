Jared plays



Jared Leto will be reprising his role as the Joker from 2016's 'Suicide Squad' in Zack Snyder's new version of 'Justice League.' The project titled Zack Snyder's 'Justice League,' is being produced by HBO Max.







The new round of shooting and the completion of the many unfinished scenes, and will air as a four-episode event series next year, reported by The Hollywood Reporter.Shooting is currently underway with Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Amber Heard among those involved, on top of Leto. It is unclear which other actors are included.







