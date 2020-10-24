'All have to work together to continue progress'



Awami League (AL) advisory council member Tofail Ahmed has said all must work together to continue pace of the country's development.He came up with the call while addressing as the chief guest a triennial virtual conference of Dhania union of Bhola sadar upazila Awami League on Friday.





Tofail Ahmed said, "Our Prime Minister is successful in introducing all kinds of city facilities in villages, now the villagers can enjoy every facility like a city dweller, therefore we all have to work unitedly to continue the progress."







Union AL President M Haruh-ur-Rashid Hawlader presided over the programme while Upazila AL President and Upazila Parishad Chairman M Mosharraf Hossain also spoke at the meeting.











---Nur-e-Alam,





