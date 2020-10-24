'Dev sans good governance pointless'



Development without good governance and justice is 'pointless', said Jatiya Party Secretary General Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu.He was addressing a discussion arranged by Jatiya Party at its chairman's Banani office in the city on Friday marking the 'Upazila Day'. Bablu said, "Rape and violence against women and children don't match with the development. It's not possible to eradicate rape menace from the country without ending the culture of impunity."







"Without good governance, development activities become useless. Similarly, development becomes meaningless if a nation can't get out of the culture of impunity," he further said. JaPa general secretary said only Jatiya Party, not Awami League and BNP, can eliminate the rape the menace, violence against women and other unfair acts from the country. "That's why a government, led by Jatiya Party, now needs to free people from all misdeeds."





He said people want good governance and the rule of law along with development. "Pallibandhu Hussain Muhammad Ershad had been able to ensure good governance with development."







