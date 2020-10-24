Trump, Biden clash over Covid, trade war, healthcare

President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden during the second and final presidential debate Thursday at Belmont University in USA. -AP



US President Trump and Democrat Joe Biden offered starkly differing views of the administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, traded accusations about their personal ethics and questioned each other's records on economic and racial-justice issues in the final debate before the Nov 3 election.





Thursday night's meeting was less combative than the pair's first, three weeks earlier, as their microphones were muted at times. It came after more than 47 million Americans-more than a third of the total 2016 vote-already had cast ballots.Trump, who had frequently interrupted Biden and the moderator at the first debate, offered a calmer delivery, and both candidates delved further into policy details.







But certain topics, such as race relations, produced fiery exchanges, with Biden pressing his rival on his record in office and Trump saying the former vice president should have done more in a long career in public service.Much of the early portion of the debate was devoted to the pandemic. Trump, noting his own recent experience with the virus, said his administration had taken tough steps to save lives. "





We closed up the greatest economy in the world in order to fight this horrible disease that came from China," Trump said. "We're rounding the turn. We're rounding the corner. It's going away."Biden countered that the president lacks a national strategy and had misled Americans about the severity of the crisis that has claimed more than 222,000 lives across the country, with 8.3 million reported US infections.





"Anyone who's responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America," Biden said. The event at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., moderated by NBC's Kristen Welker, was expected to be their last joint appearance before a large television audience. National polls show the incumbent trailing, and his campaign is at a cash disadvantage.The former vice president offered stark predictions about potential challenges ahead for the nation from the pandemic, saying many more people would die without a change in strategy. "We're about to go into a dark winter," Biden said.



"He has no clear plan, and there's no prospect that there's going to be a vaccine available for the majority of the American people before the middle of next year." The president said the country cannot remain locked up, adding "we can't close up our nation or you're not going to have a nation.""I'm going to shut down the virus, not the country," Biden said, adding that more federal resources are needed to allow schools and businesses to fully reopen.

Trump often returned to a subject that was at the center of his impeachment a year ago by the Democratic-led House, suggesting Biden and his family members had benefited financially from his time as vice president, when his son Hunter Biden had business dealings in Ukraine and was a director of a private-equity firm in China. After Biden left office, Hunter Biden also worked for a Chinese energy company.





A report released by Senate Republicans in September said two Obama administration officials raised concerns that Hunter Biden's position on the board of a Ukrainian natural-gas company created the perception of a conflict of interest with his father's work. The report didn't find that Joe Biden's call for the removal of a Ukrainian prosecutor in 2016 was an effort to protect the company from investigation, as Trump and other Republicans had alleged.





The Senate report also noted a $5 million transfer from CEFC China Energy Co. to Hunter Biden's law firm beginning in 2017, when Hunter Biden was seeking to form an infrastructure investment-vehicle with CEFC funds. The venture never materialized. At the time, Joe Biden was out of office. His campaign said the former vice president never had any involvement in his son's business or stood to gain from it. In the debate, Mr. Biden said he never received "a penny" from any foreign source.





"There's a reason why he's bringing up all this malarkey," the former vice president said. "He doesn't want to talk about the substantive issues. It's not about his family and my family. It's about your family."Biden then tried to turn the subject to Trump's refusal to release his tax returns, which broke with precedent set by his predecessors. "What are you hiding? Why are you unwilling?"





The president again said he would release his taxes after an Internal Revenue Service audit is finished.He said his accountants informed him he had prepaid millions in taxes. Though it isn't clear exactly what he meant, it is common for people to make estimated income-tax payments in advance and then use those balances to settle their tax liability, just as salaried people have income taxes withheld from their paychecks and settle up on their tax returns.Trump also repeated his arguments that the country would suffer economically under Biden: "If he's elected, the stock market will crash."





When the subject turned to energy, Biden said he would seek to transition away from oil in favor of renewable sources, stressing it would be over time. Mr. Biden said that the oil industry is a significant cause of pollution and that he would end its federal subsidies."Basically what he is saying is he is going to destroy the oil industry," Trump said. "Will you remember that, Texas? Will you remember that, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma?





The president also pressured Biden on hydraulic fracking, a method for extracting oil and gas from shale rock. "I do rule out banning fracking," the Democrat said, though he has called for ending its use on federally controlled lands.





On health care, Trump said the Affordable Care Act faces a Supreme Court challenge because the law is "no good," though striking it down could cause an estimated 20 million Americans to lose health insurance. Trump said his administration, which is backing the challenge to the law and hasn't offered a comprehensive alternative, would run the health program well if it survives.





Biden said that he would push for a public option to compete with private insurers, not an expansion of Medicare to cover all Americans. "The reason why I had such a fight with 20 candidates for the nomination was I support private insurance," Biden said of the Democratic primary. He pledged that no American would lose private insurance under his health plan unless they chose the public option.On immigration, Biden acknowledged the Obama administration's struggles to find consensus in Congress for broad reforms, and the criticism that it oversaw widespread deportations. "





It took too long to get it right," he said. Trump was put on the defensive over a new report that the parents of more than 500 children separated at the border haven't been found.Trump was reminded by the moderator of his criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement as a "symbol of hate," but said he had enacted policies to help minorities, including sentencing reform. He attacked Biden's role in crafting tough crime laws in the 1990s.





Biden conceded that the 1994 crime law was a mistake, but sarcastically referred to Trump as "Abraham Lincoln" and mocked the president's claim that he was the least racist person in the room."He pours fuel on every single racist fire, every single one," Biden said, citing Trump's comments on Mexican immigrants and his restrictions on travel from several Muslim-majority countries. "This guy is a dog whistle about as big as a fog horn."





Whether the debate changes the dynamics of the race is unclear. Polls indicate most voters are already locked into their choice.Tumultuous news cycles dominated by the pandemic, economic challenges and racial unrest have failed to move the needle much on national polling for most of the summer and fall.





A national-poll average from RealClearPolitics shows Trump trailing Biden by 7.9 percentage points, and state surveys suggest he also faces close contests in some battlegrounds he easily won four years ago. He and his aides have projected optimism by suggesting the polls are wrong, as some were in states that delivered his 2016 victory.





The former vice president's campaign started October with a cash-on-hand balance almost three times as large as Trump's, giving him a financial edge in the race's closing days. Biden had $177.3 million at the end of last month, compared with $63.1 million for Trump, filings with the Federal Election Commission this week showed.









---WSJ





