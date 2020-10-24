PM seeks UN's role in resolving global challenges



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the United Nations (UN) to play more decisive and robust role in resolving existing global challenges, including the Rohingya crisis.





"There are still areas where the UN can play a more decisive and robust role in resolving many of today's intractable challenges such as the Rohingya Crisis," the premier said in a message issued on Friday marking the UN's 75th founding anniversary. She said the world is still beset with poverty, hunger, armed conflicts, terrorism, insecurity, climate change - all of which call for concerted efforts and greater action.





"As we agreed in the declaration of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, our challenges today are interconnected and can only be addressed through reinvigorated multilateralism. Only together can we build resilience against future pandemics and other global challenges," she added.





On the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, Sheikh Hasina said, Bangladesh joins the international community in reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the principles and objectives enshrined in the United Nations Charter.She said this year holds a special significance for Bangladesh as the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is being celebrated.





In his maiden speech at the United Nations General Assembly on 24 September 1974, the prime minister said, Bangabandhu made an unequivocal commitment to global peace; emphasised solidarity among nations; championed multilateralism and called for the promotion of human rights, justice and the rule of law nationally and globally. "





Our engagement with the United Nations is guided by his adept philosophy and vision," she added.Sheikh Hasina said 2020 is a challenging year because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 and since early 2020, the pandemic continues to ravage through and reverberate around the world.





"It has put enormous strains on our societies, economies, health systems, lives and livelihoods, businesses and export earnings. Only by working together and in solidarity can we end the pandemic and effectively tackle its consequences," she said.The premier said over the last 75 years, the United Nations has had many achievements and it has promoted freedom, shaped norms for international development, helped mitigate conflicts and saved hundreds of thousands of lives through humanitarian action.





It has worked to promote and protect all human rights and fundamental freedoms for all, including the equal rights of women and men, she added.Mentioning that Bangladesh has been an active, contributing and responsible member of the United Nations, Sheikh Hasina said in the endeavor to maintain global peace and security, Bangladesh has emerged as one of the leaders in the UN Peacekeeping Missions by adhering to its long-standing 'Culture of Peace'.





"Our government has also made exemplary achievements in implementing the SDGs, increasing women empowerment, enhancing access to economic and social rights, achieving food security and reducing inequalities.""Our economic performance for the last 11 years has been stellar. We are right on track to become a middle-income country by 2021, a developed country by 2041, and a prosperous Delta by 2100," she said.





Noting that the world today is different from what it was 75 years ago when the UN was founded, the premier said: "In this ever-evolving world of more challenges and opportunities, we expect the UN to remain the most trusted partner to all nations."





"With a concrete and meaningful roadmap for shaping the future, the UN can guide us in our endeavor to build a secure future for us where security would be guaranteed, development ensured and human rights protected," she said.Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh remains committed to working together with the United Nations and international community in responding to all shared challenges to create a peaceful, sustainable, inclusive and just world.





