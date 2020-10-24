Barrister Rafique-ul Haque passes away





Eminent lawyer Barrister Rafique-ul Haque died at a hospital in the city on Saturday. He was 85.





Barrister Rafique, who had been suffering from old age complications, breathed his last around 8:30 am at Ad-Din Women's Medical College Hospital in the city, said Barrister Ruhul Kuddus, secretary of Supreme Court Bar Association.





He left behind his son Barrister Fahim-ul-Haque.





Barrister Rafique’s 3rd namaz-e-janaza will be held at the Supreme Court premises around 2 pm following two namaz-e-janazas at Ad-Din Women's Medical College Hospital and Baitul Mukarram National Mosque respectively.





He will be buried at Banani graveyard, said Barrister Ruhul Kuddus.





President Abdul Hamid expressed profound shock at his death.

Leave Your Comments