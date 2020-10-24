Speed boat capsize: 4 bodies retrieved in Patuakhali





Members of Coast Guard on Saturday recovered the bodies of four people, who went missing after a speed boat capsized in Agunmukha river in Rangabali upazila on Thursday amid inclement weather.





The deceased were identified as Mohammad Mahibullah, a police constable of Rangabali Police Station, Mostafizur Rahman, inspector of Krishi Bank, Baherchar branch, Kabir Hossain and Mohammad Imran.





Mashfaqur Rahman, Rangabali Upazila Nirbahi Officer, said a speed boat carrying 17 people sank in the middle of Agunmukha river due to strong current while heading towards Galachipa upazila on Thursday.





Thirteen passengers of the speed boat managed to swim ashore while four remained missing.





On information, divers and coast guard members went to the spot and conducted a salvage operation.





Later, the coast guard members recovered the bodies of four missing people on Saturday morning, 48 hours after the incident.





Ali Ahmed, officer-in-charge Rangabali Police Station, said police are taking preparation to file a case against the owner of the speed boat.





Khaza Sadequr Rahman, an officer of Patuakhali Bangladesh Inland and Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), said legal action including cancellation of the route permit of the speed-boat will be taken.

