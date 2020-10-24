Raihan’s death 'in police custody’: Another cop held





Members of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested another policeman, who was suspended over the death of Raihan at Bandarbazar police outpost, from Sylhet policelines on Friday night.





The arrestee is Harun Rashid, a constable of Bandarbazar Police Outpost, said Khalekuzzaman, superintendent of Sylhet Police.





Earlier, on October 20, PBI arrested constable Titu Chandra Das in the case. He is now on a five-day remand.





On October 11, Rayhan Ahmed, 34, a resident of Akharia in Sylhet city, was beaten to death in police custody, said the family of the victim.





His wife Tahmina Akter Tanni filed a case with Kotwali Police Station the following day accusing a number of unidentified people.





Besides, the authorities on October 12 suspended four policemen, including the in-charge of Bandarbazar Police outpost Sub-Inspector Akbar Hossain, in connection with the death of a man ‘in police custody’ in Sylhet.





They are-- Si Akbar Hossain Bhuiya, constable Harun Rashid, Touhid Mia and Titu Chandra.





Three policemen have been withdrawn in this connection on the same day. They are Ashek Ali, Kutub Ali and Sajib Hossain.





Police rejected the allegation and said Rayhan was caught by locals of Kastghar area during a robbery and was lynched.





Besides, the case has been transferred to the Police Bureau of Investigation.





Meanwhile, Sylhet Metropolitan Police formed a probe body headed by its additional deputy commissioner Shahrier Al Mamun to look into the death of Raihan.





After primary investigation, they found some policemen guilty in this connection.

Leave Your Comments