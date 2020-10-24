Man hacked dead in Narail





A man was hacked to death by some miscreants at Bonahati village in Sadar upazila of Narail District on Friday.





The deceased was identified as Arun Roy, 72, a retired teacher of a private school and husband of Niva Rani Pathak, deputy-director of the Department of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (DSHE), Khulna.





Family members said Arun Roy used to live in the village alone as his wife along with one son and daughter lives at her workstation.





Getting no response from Arun, Niva Rani went to her village on Friday afternoon and found the blood-stained body of Arun on a chair.





Ilias Hossain, officer-in-charge of Narail Sadar Police Station, said police recovered the body around 9 pm on Friday and sent it to the local hospital morgue.





Police suspected that miscreants killed him sometime early Friday.





However, the motive behind the killing could not be known immediately.

