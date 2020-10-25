Govt 'working hard' to save dolphins



Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin on Saturday said the government is working successfully to protect dolphins. "The number of dolphins in the Sundarbans is increasing at a significant rate due to the success of the government activities. The growth rate of dolphins in the Dhangmari, Ghagharamari and Chandpai sanctuaries of the Sundarbans is 55 percent which is a milestone in the country's dolphin conservation," he added, reports BSS.





The minister said this while addressing a webinar through videoconferencing from his official residence, said a press release. The program was organized by the Forest Department on the occasion of International Freshwater Dolphin Day 2020. The minister said fish are also found in the part of the river with freshwater dolphins known as 'Shushuk' or 'Gangetic dolphin'.





"If dolphins can be protected, it is also possible to save the river environment. So, the government is working hard to protect the freshwater dolphins in the rivers," he added. Referring to various initiatives taken by the government for the conservation of dolphins, the forest minister said the government has so far declared nine dolphin sanctuaries in the country.The Dolphin Action Plan and the Atlas on Dolphin Expansion within the country have been prepared. The number of dolphins in the Halda river has been determined and a management plan has been formulated, he added. "





Community based resource management plans have been formulated for three dolphin sanctuaries in the Sundarbans," the minister said, adding the Wildlife (Conservation and Protection) Act includes imprisonment for up to 3 years or a fine of up to Tk 3 lakh or both for killing a dolphin and imprisonment for up to 5 years or a fine of up to Tk 5 lakh or both for repeating the same offense.





The environment and forest minister further said that seven dolphin conservation teams consisting of 70 local members have been formed for the conservation of dolphins in the Sundarbans and dolphin conservation activities are being conducted with their direct participation.





Training and alternative income generating financial assistance have been provided to one thousand people dependent on the fishery resources adjacent to the Dolphin Sanctuary in the Sundarbans, he added. Appropriate training has been provided to the Dolphin Conservation Team and the concerned forest personnel and various school-college and community based dolphin awareness activities are also being conducted, including organizing dolphin fairs, he said.





In response to the demands of the discussants, the forest minister said, the ministry would seriously consider declaring freshwater dolphins as national freshwater animals. He said the integrated activities of Forest Department, WCS Bangladesh and IUCN will continue in dolphin conservation.Calling upon the people dedicated to the conservation of nature and wildlife of the country to take up the task of conserving dolphins from their respective places, the minister said, "We will succeed in dolphin conservation activities through concerted efforts of all through river pollution control."





Deputy Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Begum Habibun Nahar, Secretary Ziaul Hasan and Additional Secretary (Administration) Dr. Md. Billal Hossain spoke as special guests at the webinar with Chief Conservator of Forests Md. Amir Hossain Chowdhury in the chair.Among others, IUCN Bangladesh's Country Representative Rakibul Amin, Jahangirnagar University Professor Dr. Md. Abdul Aziz and Mukit Majumder Babu, chairman of Nature and Life Foundation were present as discussants.





