Kludio Kitchen's food now at efood



Cloud based food tech platform Kludio Kitchen's foods now can be ordered at E-food, a venture of Evaly.com Limited. Food lovers residing at Gulshan, Banani & Baridhara of the capital can order food of Kludio and get at home delivery through E-food. Through an official MoU recognition on Tuesday, kludio has partnered itself with Evaly. At Evaly office in Dhanmondi the signing ceremony took place.







Evaly Chairman Shamim Nasrin and Kludio Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) signed in the MoU on behalf of their respective companies. Evaly founder and CEO Mohammad Rassel, Head of Food Technology Mustahid Ul Islam, Head of Business Development Shahnewas Mannan and Kludio's Operation Lead Sheuly Akter were present at the signing ceremony.

