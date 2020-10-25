Derogatory remarks about Islam: JnU students demand permanent suspension of accused

Students of Jagannath University on Saturday brought out a protest rally demanding permanent suspension of Tithy Sarker for making derogatory remarks about Islam. -AA



Students of Jagannath University on Saturday brought out a protest rally demanding permanent suspension of Tithy Sarker - a 3rd-year student of the university- for making derogatory remarks about Islam and Prophet Hazrat Mohammed (SM).





On Saturday noon, under the banner of "General Students of Jagannath University", hundreds of students participated in the protest rally which started from in front of the Central Mosque of the university and ended at Shanto Chattor parading different faculties and adjacent roads to the university. Following the rally, protesters also formed a human chain where they accused Tithy of destroying the religious harmony of the country.





Addressing the human chain speakers said, Bangladesh is the land of religious harmony where people of all religions live together with utmost respect and affinity but some people are spreading propaganda and destroying religious harmony through making derogatory remarks about Islam intentionally. So these people should be taken under punishment. Protesters threatened for tougher movement if Tithy Sarker was not suspended from the university permanently.







Tithy Sarker is a 3rd-year student of the Zoology department, and also office secretary of Students Protection Council JnU unit; she is the convenor of the World Hindu Struggle Council of the university unit. Meanwhile, on Friday noon, some screenshots of Facebook comments against Islam and Prophet Hazrat Mohammed (SM) made by Tithy Sarker went viral on social media which drew huge criticism where netizens condemned the remarks and demanded her punishment.







Following the incident, Students Rights Council JnU unit suspended the accused temporarily from the organization and asked her to explain why she wouldn't be suspended from the organization permanently within the next 7 days. On Friday evening, accused Tithy Sarker filed a general diary with Pollobi Thana Police Station seeking security for her life. In the diary, she denied making the comments saying her Facebook account had been hacked and hackers have been making derogatory posts and comments to tarnish her image.





