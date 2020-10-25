Diner Sheshe





"The word "Sangma" means indigenous which is one of my two identities. The other one is my wheelchair. It's the only way I can get anywhere. Every kid cries after birth, but I cried so much that the nurse thought I must be hurt somewhere. Since I kept on getting injured, they took me to a doctor and he diagnosed me with "Brittle Bone Disease". It makes my bones more fragile and breakable. When I was in class three, I injured both my legs and one of my arms. After that, the wheelchair became my constant companion. I personally never wanted to use a wheelchair because of the prejudice people have against disabled people in this country.







Even the schools didn't want to take me in. They were worried I would frequently be harmed in the playground. Many schools didn't want to move their classrooms downstairs for me. My parents had to face a lot of negligence just to get me into a school, any school. Getting a good result in the SSC board exam could not ensure my admission in a good college. I ended up getting admitted into a government college near home. I found out about TSC from my college friend's Facebook posts. Bengali New Year, the Spring Festival- I always watched the celebrations in Dhaka University on TV, and it gave me the inspiration to study here.







Leaving Dhaka for higher study wasn't even an option for me. After college, all my friends got into coaching centers for our upcoming university admission tests. They looked down on me as I couldn't afford the coaching, and according to them, I had no chance of getting into a university without it. I got to get a good look around the DU campus on the day I came here for my admission test. I could feel in my heart that this is where I belonged. My seat was on the 3rd floor of the Arts Building, and coincidentally, my classes are now right there. Humans of DU, Fb

