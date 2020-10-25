Worldwide waffling





Once again, Madrileños were left unsure as to their fate this weekend as the end of the current state of alarm - imposed by the central government in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus - approaches, with the emergency situation due to come to an end on Saturday. According to regional health chief Enrique Ruiz Escudero, the Madrid regional government is preparing a curfew order to restrict movement between midnight and 6am from Saturday onward, he said during an interview with state broadcaster TVE.









PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O said on Wednesday it will allow customers to hold bitcoin and other virtual coins in its online wallet and shop using cryptocurrencies at the 26 million merchants on its network.The new service makes PayPal one of the largest U.S. companies to provide consumers access to cryptocurrencies, which could help bitcoin and rival cryptocurrencies gain wider adoption as viable payment methods.





The San Jose, California-based company hopes the service will encourage global use of virtual coins and prepare its network for new digital currencies that central banks and companies may develop, President and Chief Executive Dan Schulman said in an interview."We are working with central banks and thinking of all forms of digital currencies and how PayPal can play a role," he said.









Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Durga Puja with the people of West Bengal on Thursday. The prime minister will share his 'Pujor Shubecha' (Puja greetings) message with everyone on Thursday, when Durga Puja celebrations start there.The Bharatiya Janata Party has already made needed arrangements across all polling booths in West Bengal for convenient viewing of PM?Modi's greetings to people.









The latest update for Epic Games' hit battle royale game Fortnite sees a return to the Halloween-inspired Fortnitemares.The spooky event, titled Fortnitemares: Midas' Revenge, will introduce a litany of new challenges, character skins, and will also see the return of a popular old character.Fortnitemares is now live on all platforms, except for Apple-branded devices, which have stopped receiving updates to the game amid the ongoing dispute between Epic and Apple.





Under the new game rules, players can return to the game as ghosts once they are killed, are able to possess vehicles, and use otherworldly techniques to dispatch the remaining players.The spy character Midas also makes an appearance.







