AKASH DTH offers basic connection package



Local direct-to-home (DTH) brand, AKASH on Saturday introduced an affordable connection package to provide high definition and real test of entertainment to urban and rural television viewers in the country.





Beximco communications today made this announcement virtually, saying the new connection with full set up will be available at Taka 3,999, said a press release. "We are committed to give back the basic right of Quality TV viewing to the people in the country," said Beximco Communications Chief Executive Officer D S Faisal Hyder.





The quality of picture and sound as well as other features are same as the existing product of AKASH except only PVR (Personal Video Recording) support. However, the regular connection of AKASH DTH with PVR feature is still available at Taka 4,499.





The customers of this new connection can enjoy both monthly subscription of AKASH Standard with 120+ channels including 40+ HD for Taka 399 and AKASH Lite with 70+ channels including 20 HD channels for Taka 249.





AKASH connection is available at 8000+ retail outlets throughout the country in all 64 districts.It is also encouraging their customers to share this joy of TV viewing with their friends and family with a referral bonus of 50 percent cash back on monthly subscription for both referrer and referee.Country's lone DTH brand started providing service using the feed of Bangabandhu satellite-1 from May, 2019.

Leave Your Comments