SAF gives stipend to poor students

Head of Operations for Salma Adil Foundation (SAF) Md Farid Hossain Reza handing over cheque to Chunati Samity, Dhaka's Secretary Sajjad Khan recently. -AA



Salma Adil Foundation (SAF) has recently provided financial assistance to the meritorious students of Chunati to promote the welfare and education of the poor and helpless people of the country. Head of Operations for SAF Md Farid Hossain Reza has handed over the fund to 'Chunati Samity, Dhaka's Secretary Sajjad Khan, Finance Secretary Gufranul Wadud Junaid and Assistant Finance Secretary Nur Hosen.SAF has been carrying out various humanitarian activities for the welfare of the people in need.







The foundation has been providing financial assistance along with food support to the poor & marginalized people since the pandemic begun.Chunati Samity, Dhaka has been regularly supporting meritorious students through scholarship since 2014.







Following this sequence, about 150 meritorious poor students will avail scholarships this year. Students of Chunati Union, who are studying in different schools in Bangladesh can also apply for this scholarship. Apart from this, students from other parts of the country who are studying in five schools located in Chunati Union can also apply. Students must have to be from the 9th grade to the upper classes to avail this scholarship in Chunati Samity, Dhaka.

