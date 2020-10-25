Munni impressed with audience response

Dinat Jahan Munni



Popular singer Dinat Jahan Munni performed in a special musical program organized by Baramkhana on the occasion of baul Lalon Shah's death anniversary on October 17. Hosted by Labonno, the program was telecasted live from virtual studio of 'Gaan-er Dali'. Munni performed in the show for one hour. She got many appreciations from the viewers from in and outside the country.







While talking in this regard Munni said, "I could not believe I would get such response to perform in an online platform's live virtual show. I am always getting huge response to render Lalon songs in this platform. I give thanks to the organizers to give me the opportunity to perform in such a virtual show. On November 3, I am going to USA.







I will perform in a show in New York on November 14. On November 15, I will return to Bangladesh." Meanwhile, soon Munni will render the song titled Du'chokhe jol chhilona sedin thot kepechhilo shudhu, which lyric was written by Darpon Kabir and music was jointly composed by Kabir Bokul and Pulock. Today she will render another song composed by Foad Nasser Babu, Munni also said.



