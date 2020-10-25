SI Tutul turns brand ambassador



Popular Bangaldeshi singer and composer SI Tutul has turned to branding from his usual forte and field of music. He has officially started as the brand ambassador of Sonar Bangla Foundation, a non-profit charitable organization. This foundation has been active in disseminating humanitarian activities amongst the people of Bangladesh.





In a letter to SI Tutul, Abu Hena M Kamal, President of Sonar Bangla Foundation, said, "I'm delighted to get a renowned and popular singer of Bangladesh like you as the "Brand Ambassador' of Sonar Bangla Foundation. I, on behalf of Sonar Bangla Foundation, greatly appreciate your decision. I am sure that your journey with us will be memorable and eventful."







To this the star singer said, "I feel lucky to be officially associated with something good and positive. Thanks to the almighty.I shared it with my friends. My mother was a social worker, from a young age I wanted to devote my life to the welfare of the people. Please pray for me, so that may Allah fulfil my dream."







Leave Your Comments